Army organises musical event in J-K's Uri

Indian Army on Sunday organised a live musical event at the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District. The event witnessed a record turnout of locals who enjoyed the melodious numbers presented by the renowned artists Waqar Khan and Gursaaz.

The students of Army Goodwill School (AGS) Uri thrilled the audience with "rouf dance" and communal harmony dance. Rouf dance is a traditional and rhythmic folk dance of Jammu and Kashmir.

A cultural show depicting the rich heritage of Uri was put together by 'Team 360', a local youth group. The event was aimed to highlight the heritage and cultural heritage of Uri and Kashmir by promoting the local talent of the area.

The event coincided with Uri Mela in which amusement rides and food/game stalls drew a large crowd, who thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the event. The event was graced by local dignitaries from various levels.

The locals expressed gratitude towards the Indian Army for organizing a memorable event and were very enthusiastically looking forward to more such events in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)