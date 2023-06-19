Delhi: Two more apprehended in RK Puram double murder case
In the heinous murder case of two sisters in RK Puram, two more accused persons have been apprehended. They have been identified as Kishan Chaudhary, 27 years of age and Ganesh Swamy, 39 years. Overall 5 persons have been nabbed till now in the murder case of two sisters.
In the heinous murder case of two sisters in RK Puram, two more accused persons have been apprehended, informed Delhi Police on Monday. They have been identified as Kishan Chaudhary (27) and Ganesh Swamy (39).
Overall 5 persons have been nabbed till now in the murder case of two sisters. Earlier, Arjun, Mickel and Dev were arrested in this case. Delhi Police tweeted, "2 women shot dead in Delhi. 2 more accused, 27-year-old Kishan and 39 year old Ganesh Swamy apprehended. Total 5 nabbed so far in connection with the case. 2 sisters, namely Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead yesterday in RK Puram area by a few assailants over a money settlement issue."
Earlier mortal remains of two sisters who were allegedly shot dead in a suspected money settlement case in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti area early on Sunday morning were brought to their residence. The deceased women identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were rushed to SJ Hospital but the duo succumbed to injuries, as per police. According to police, more than two dozen of men reached at victim's residence in Ambedkar Basti during the early morning hours of Sunday, the assailants were looking for the victim's brother named Lalit. Lalit managed to escape and angered by this, the assailants allegedly deliberately shot both his sisters. (ANI)
