Assam: Amid incessant rain in state, Nagaon villagers worried about possible flood in village

Amid the incessant rain in the state, many villagers in the Nagaon district of Central Assam are worried about the possible flood-like situation in the villages. The villagers of Kakatigaon are fretful about the possible flood following the soil erosion by the Kopili river which may pose a threat to around 14 villages in the area.

"If the water level of Kopili River rises, then 13-14 villages in this area might get affected by the flood", said a local. Another villager spoke to ANI about their anxiety regarding the possible flood. He said, "We are now so much worried about the probable flood in our locality. The Kopili River has eroded a big portion of the embankment. If the water level will increase then the flood waters will submerge 13-14 villages in this area. The entire Bogolajan panchayat will be affected. We appeal to the Assam Chief Minister, Water Resources Minister to take appropriate measures to protect this area".

Another villager added that last year, the river had damaged the embankment of the Kakatigaon village. "Earlier, we urged the Chief Minister, Water Resources Minister and local MLA to take some steps to repair the embankment, but it was not done. We again appeal to the Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister to do something to protect the villagers", said the villager.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 34,000 people of Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri districts have been affected in the first spell of the flood. The flood waters also submerged 1510.98 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts. 142 villages under 25 revenue circles are currently underwater. In the last 24 hours, the flood waters damaged 4 embankments, 20 roads, 2 bridges, several schools, irrigation canals, and Anganwadi centres. Urban floods have also been reported in Cachar, Kamrup (Metro), and Nalbari districts

