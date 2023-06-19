Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education declares results of Class 10 under new uniform academic calendar

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Monday declared the Class 10 results under the new Uniform Academic Calendar 2023 which was implemented last year. As per officials, 1,18, 791 students qualified for the exam with an overall percentage of 80 per cent.

This was for the first time that the students of class 10 from both the UTs appeared together in one session under Uniform Academic Calendar 2023 which was implemented last year. "A total of 1,48,701 students were enrolled for class 10th session annual regular 2023 in the Union Territories of J&K, and Ladakh, out of which 1,18,791 students passed the exams," an official said.

The exam was conducted at 1615 centres established across the soft and hard zone areas identified in both the UTs. Chairperson, JKBOSE, Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas expressed gratitude to Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, the UT of J&K, KK Bhatnagar IPS (retd), Advisor School Education Department J&K, Alok Kumar, IRS Principal Secretary SED J&K for great guidance and support to actualize the vision of Uniform Academic Calendar.

Chairman Manhas said, "It gives me pleasure to learn that the result of Class 10th has remained very heartening. Students and their parents deserve great appreciation for their whole-hearted acceptance and cooperation in realizing the visionary goal of unifying the scattered academic sessions in both the union territories of J&K and Ladakh". "Those students who could not make it this time should not lose heart and try again with renewed zeal," he added

"For the first time, their result will be available on Digilocker service," the board said. (ANI)

