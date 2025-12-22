Gujarat Man's Plea for Rescue: Caught in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A young man from Morbi in Gujarat, Sahil Mohamed Hussein Majothi, found himself ensnared in the Russia-Ukraine conflict after being captured by Ukrainian forces. Majothi, in a recent video message, has made a heartfelt plea to the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure his release.

Majothi alleges he was duped into joining the Russian military following a drug-related conviction he claims was framed, leading to his involvement in the ongoing war. His emotional appeal highlights his desire to return home to his family, warning other Indian youths of potential scams.

The Ministry of External Affairs is reportedly working on the case, with Rajya Sabha member Kesridevsinh Jhala affirming efforts are underway to bring Majothi back, albeit acknowledging the complexity of international affairs. Meanwhile, Majothi's mother, Hasinaben, has appealed for a humanitarian resolution to ensure her son's safe return.