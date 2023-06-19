BJP will conduct re-examination of all exams marred by scandals: Tejasvi Surya in Chhattisgarh

Once Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Chhattisgarh, it will conduct re-examinations of all the exams wherein mistakes and scandals took place, BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said on Monday.Surya's remarks came while he was addressing a mammoth gathering near Sapre School in Raipur today ahead of marching towards CM House in protest against alleged irregularities in CGPSC."We will cancel all the examinations in which mistakes and scandals took place and conduct re-examination. Moreover, we will ensure online uploading of aspirants' answer sheets,'' promised the BJYM national president, adding that once BJP returns to power in Chhattisgarh, the government will ensure videography of all the examinations hosted by Public Service Commission (PSC).Similarly, the examination centres will be compulsorily brought under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, stated the MP.Surya further said that after the BJP government comes to power, it will issue such an annual calendar so that UPSC and PSC exams may not clash and participants could easily appear in both exams. To raise its voice against the (alleged) PSC scam, BJYM has launched a helpline number '9090902024'."To probe the corruption that took place in the last three years (between 2021 and 2023), including the scam that took place in PSC, we will appoint CBI. All those appointed as a part of the scam and the candidates selected through the wrong means will be put behind bars," Surya promised."It is not a crime to be the son of a politician or an officer, but today in Chhattisgarh it has become a sin not to be the son of an officer or a politician. Bhupesh Baghel has set a world record for corruption. CGPSC is doing the work of money collection in the state," alleged Surya.Surya further said that during his visit to the state last time, he had described the works of the Chief Minister that Bhupesh Baghel is not the Chief Minister, he is the collection master of Sonia Gandhi and the same is proved. Be it a liquor scam, coal scam or this PSC scam, in every corruption the CM is showing his ability as a collection master.

"Looking after the selection process of PSC in Chhattisgarh, I can confidently say that Bhupesh Baghel's PSC is the most corrupt and worst PSC in the country," he added. (ANI)

