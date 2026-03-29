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Mystery Surrounds Drone Attack on Oman's Salalah Port

Oman's foreign ministry condemned a drone attack on Salalah port, with investigations underway. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident, which injured a worker and prompted Maersk to halt operations temporarily. Authorities are probing the attack's origins and motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:44 IST
Mystery Surrounds Drone Attack on Oman's Salalah Port
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Oman's foreign ministry issued a condemnation following a drone attack on its territory, specifically targeting the Salalah port. Despite the significance of the incident, no group has stepped forward to claim responsibility.

The government has launched an investigation into the origins and motives behind the attack. Details remain scarce as the authorities delve into the matter.

The incident led to injuries, including one worker, and prompted Danish shipping giant Maersk to temporarily suspend its operations at the affected port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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