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Consumer Commission Directs Ola Electric to Compensate Defective Scooter Buyer

A Thane consumer commission has ruled that Ola Electric Technologies must replace a defective scooter or provide a refund, citing inadequate customer service. The Bengaluru company engaged in unfair trade practices by not adequately addressing defects nor updating the customer, leading to legal action against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:45 IST
Consumer Commission Directs Ola Electric to Compensate Defective Scooter Buyer
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Thane has mandated Ola Electric Technologies to replace a defective electric scooter or issue a full refund to the customer. This ruling follows repeated technical failures and what has been identified as 'sheer deficiency' in customer service by the Bengaluru-based manufacturer.

The Navi Mumbai-based complainant, an advocate, purchased the scooter in July 2024. Shortly after, he faced major operational problems, including acceleration malfunctions and severe battery issues, leading to abrupt breakdowns. Despite numerous communications, Ola Electric did not resolve these issues, prompting the advocate to seek legal help.

The commission noted a consistent neglect pattern, with the manufacturer failing to communicate or rectify the defects. As a result, Ola Electric has been ordered to replace the scooter or refund the full purchase amount with interest. Additionally, the commission awarded the complainant compensation for mental stress and litigation costs, citing the company's absence from hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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