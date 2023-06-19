Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Vocational teachers & Junior Basic Training Teachers protest; demand permanent job policy

The JBT-trained teachers have warned to continue their protest until their demands are not fulfilled.

19-06-2023
Vocational Teachers and Junior Basic Training (JBR) Teachers on Monday protested outside Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, demanding a permanent recruitment policy. The vocational teachers gathered in large numbers outside the secretariat today while the JBT-trained teachers have been on a sit-in since yesterday.

Vijay Kumar, the leader of the vocational teachers said they were protesting to demand a permanent policy. "Our first demand is that the state government starts a permanent recruitment policy for us. We have been serving as vocational teachers since 2013. We neither get any maternity leave nor any summer or winter vacation. Even during vacations we have to join the school," Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar alleged that the state government has not paid their salaries since 2013. The leader said that the central government is paying 90% of their salary while 10% is paid by the state government.

The JBT-trained teachers have "warned" to continue their protest until their demands are not fulfilled. "The government has added Bachelor of Education (Bed) teachers in the JBT cadre; We are disappointed. We have been on a sit-in here since yesterday. If our demands are not fulfilled, we shall continue our protest here," said, Anil Kumar, a JBT Trained teacher who is seeking a Job.

"Over 53,000 trained JBT have joined the protest," Kumar added. (ANI)

