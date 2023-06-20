Left Menu

'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' program in Bhopal to witness dialogue with lakhs of energetic BJP workers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the groundbreaking "Mera Booth, Sabse Strong" program which is scheduled to take place on June 27 in Bhopal.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 03:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 03:50 IST
'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' program in Bhopal to witness dialogue with lakhs of energetic BJP workers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the groundbreaking "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot" program which is scheduled to take place on June 27 in Bhopal. This momentous event is set to invigorate the spirit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and engage millions of enthusiastic party workers.

"The Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot program organized in Bhopal on June 27 is going to give a new resolve and a new power to our positive politics. The day will witness a dialogue with lakhs of energetic BJP workers dedicated to the cause of the world's largest democracy," tweeted the Prime Minister in Hindi. Under the banner of "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot," the program aims to empower BJP workers by providing them with renewed resolve and strength in their political endeavours.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on June 27 as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the upcoming assembly elections in five states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023