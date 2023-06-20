Left Menu

Cong appeals to people not to pay electricity bills till they get uninterrupted power supply

Where is the remaining Rs 15,000 crore, the Congress leader asked adding that the people were suffering for no fault of theirs.We appeal to people not to pay pending electricity dues till they get uninterrupted power, Pattnayak said.Congress MLA Suresh Routray alleged that the people in the state were suffering while Odisha supplies coal to other states.Meanwhile, the BJP also gheraoed the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited TPCODL office in Dhenkanal on Monday while protesting the power outage in the district.The demonstrators also threatened to call Dhenkanal bandh if TPCODL fails to address the power outage in the district.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-06-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 09:02 IST
Cong appeals to people not to pay electricity bills till they get uninterrupted power supply
  • Country:
  • India

Protesting frequent power outages across the state, the opposition Congress in Odisha called upon people not to pay pending electricity bills till they get uninterrupted power supply. The call was given by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattnayak on Monday when party workers and leaders staged a demonstration and gheraoed GRIDCO, the bulk power supplier, office in Bhubaneswar to protest frequent power outages across the state amid the hot and humid conditions.

Holding banners and raising ''anti-government'' slogans, the party workers gathered at the GRIDCO office and attempted to barge into the premises by breaking the barricades. However, they were prevented by police personnel. Pattnayak said the state government had sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore to the distribution company for infrastructure development. Now the Energy minister is saying that the power outage is due to poor infrastructure.

He also said that Rs 20,000 crore was earmarked for electricity infrastructure development. Where is the remaining Rs 15,000 crore, the Congress leader asked adding that the people were suffering for no fault of theirs.

''We appeal to people not to pay pending electricity dues till they get uninterrupted power,'' Pattnayak said.

Congress MLA Suresh Routray alleged that the people in the state were suffering while Odisha supplies coal to other states.

Meanwhile, the BJP also gheraoed the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) office in Dhenkanal on Monday while protesting the power outage in the district.

The demonstrators also threatened to call Dhenkanal bandh if TPCODL fails to address the power outage in the district. The protest was later called off after TPCODL executive engineer assured of an uninterrupted power supply.

BJP activists also staged demonstration before the Tata Power office in Balasore's Soro protesting the power outage in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023