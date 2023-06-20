Left Menu

CJI Chandrachud, other judges to participate in Yoga event at Supreme Court

On the occasion of the 9th International Day for Yoga on Wednesday, a Yoga event will be organized in the Supreme Court for officers and staff members of the Registry, which will also be attended by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other judges.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:59 IST
CJI Chandrachud, other judges to participate in Yoga event at Supreme Court
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the 9th International Day for Yoga on Wednesday, a Yoga event will be organized in the Supreme Court for officers and staff members of the Registry, which will also be attended by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other judges. The event will be held at 8.30 am in the 'Yoga and Recreation Hall' in the Supreme Court of India.

The Yoga Asanas performed will be supervised by experts. "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India and Hon'ble Judges will also participate in the event. Participation in the event is on a voluntary basis and Yoga Asanas will be supervised by Yoga Expert(s)," said a statement from the Supreme Court.

June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023