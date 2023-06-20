Assam CM Sarma attends celebrations of Bishnu Rabha Divas, presents awards to eminent personalities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the celebrations of Bishnu Rabha Divas at Dhubri. In the same program, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma presented Sri Madhavdev Award 2022 to eminent author Arup Dutta, Bir Chilari Award 2022 to martyr Bhaskar Kalita, Kalicharan Brahma Award 2023 to Dr. Tiyathi Zameer.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also presented Bishnu Rabha Award 2023 to eminent painter Ajit Sheel and dancer Gopal Krishna Goswami, Sonit Konwar Gajen Baruah Award 2023 to eminent folk artiste Nakul Das, Sati Sadhini Award 2023 to eminent scientist Dr. Jayanti Chutia and Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha Award 2023 to prominent social worker Boloram Phangsho. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that the great personalities who contributed immensely to enriching the socio-cultural life of Assam, Bishnu Prasad Rabha was one of the most prominent among them. With his highly valued creation, he became a glittering name in the socio-cultural life not only in Assam but in other places also.

Besides being a true and spirited freedom fighter, Bishu Prasad Rabha etched his name as an artiste, musician, dancer, lyricist, orator, and above all a litterateur of high eminence, the Chief Minister added. Sarma also said that Bishu Prasad Rabha vowed to make a harmonious Assam that embraces people belonging to all castes, creeds, ethnicity, and community and who contribute to the development march of the state. He took a crucial role in promoting Assam's name at the global stage.

He also said that Bishnu Prasad Rabha created songs that are socially emotive and through which he wanted to bring about socio-cultural reforms in the society. Through his songs, he created a bond among the people. Referring to Bishnu Prasad Rabha who tried to enhance people's mental horizons through his music, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that his songs are primarily responsible for the people of the state to aim high to take the state altogether to a higher pedestal. The Chief Minister also said that in Assam's cultural and political life, Bishnu Prasad Rabha is always glittering as a living legend. The younger generation of Assam should come out to follow the path shown by Bishnu Prasad Rabha to make Assam everybody's dream. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Guardian Minister of Dhubri Jayantamalla Baruah, MP and Chief Minister's Political Secretary Pabitra Margherita, Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Avinash Joshi, and a host of other dignitaries were present in the program which was organized by Cultural Affairs Department in association with Dhubri District Administration. (ANI)

