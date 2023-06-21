Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to join Yoga celebration on INS Vikrant today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday will join Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga onboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 06:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 06:59 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday will join Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga onboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff; Kala Hari Kumar, President of the Naval Welfare and Wellness Association along with other senior officers of the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence will be present during the event.

"Armed forces personnel including Agniveers will participate in the event embracing the spirit of unity and well-being. After the yoga session, the Union Minister will address the gathering and felicitate the yoga instructors," the Ministry of Defence stated. On the occasion, Indian Navy will stream an exclusive video on Indian Navy's outreach activities emphasising the theme 'Ocean Ring of Yoga', while Indian Navy units that are deployed in the Indian Ocean Region will visit various ports of Friendly Foreign Countries to spread the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" which is also the theme for IDY 23, the release stated.

It may be noted that it is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014. Later, Union Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) 'Dhruv' at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi.ISC 'Dhruv' hosts modern state-of-the-art indigenously built simulators which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

