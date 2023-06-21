International Yoga Day: One of several initiatives launched by PM Modi fostering global collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the brainchild behind several initiatives aimed at bringing a fractious world together but it is the International Yoga Day, being observed on Wednesday, that has left an indelible mark globally with its universal acceptance.

This annual event has seen an impressive number of nations coming together to support and participate in yoga activities with the ancient Indian practice emerging as an important public health movement throughout the world.

The International Yoga Day has witnessed active participation from numerous countries, demonstrating the global recognition of yoga as a transformative practice for physical and mental well-being, officials said.

Modi will mark the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Prime Minister Modi had proposed the idea of a day that would be dedicated to Yoga during his address to the 69th session of the UN General Assembly in 2014 and on December 11, 2014, all the 193 UN member states unanimously agreed to observe the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Here is a look at some of the other global initiatives undertaken by Modi during his nine years as Prime Minister: - -- International Year of Millets: The declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM) was spearheaded by Modi and accepted by the UN General Assembly. Modi has also shared his vision to make IYM 2023 a people's movement.

This initiative has brought attention to the significance of millets in promoting sustainable agriculture, nutrition and food security, officials said. During the IYM, the prime minister's efforts brought the world together at the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference to highlight the significance of millets in promoting sustainable agriculture, nutrition and food security, they said.

-- The International Solar Alliance (ISA): Its launch was announced by Modi and Former French President Francois Hollande in November 2015 at the 21st session of UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris. It aims to address climate change through the promotion of solar energy. More than 100 countries have joined the ISA movement. -- The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI): It focuses on enhancing infrastructure resilience to climate-related disasters, benefiting nations worldwide. The CDRI supports countries to upgrade their systems to ensure disaster and climate resilience of existing and future infrastructure, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the Sendai Framework.

-- Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment): At the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26), Modi announced Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), to bring individual behaviours at the forefront of the global climate action narrative. Subsequently, Mission LiFE was launched by Modi in October 2022 in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. It emphasizes individual actions as crucial contributions to global climate action.

-- 'One Earth, One Health' concept: It underscored the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. India's motto of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' at G20 is also reflected on multiple occasions.

-- Vaccine Maitri: Amid rapidly evolving global geo-political landscape, India’s vaccine diplomacy has had a huge impact in promoting peace, security and prosperity worldwide, officials said. Vaccine Maitri has been a prominent example of the same where India sought to promote 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'the world is one family', they said.

-- Commemoration of 'Gandhi 150', marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: It saw world leaders inaugurating the Gandhi Solar Park and the Gandhi Peace Garden at the United Nations. This symbolic gesture highlighted the universal principles of peace and non-violence advocated by Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan '' Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye'' in different languages also resonated globally, emphasising the universality of Gandhi's principles and their relevance in today's world, officials said.

Artists from over 150 countries from around the world, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by singing his favourite bhajan, they said.

-- UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution introduced by India to establish a memorial wall to honour fallen peacekeepers. It’s the latest example of India bringing nations together for a noble cause, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)