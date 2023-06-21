WHO prepares for spread of viral diseases on probability of El Nino in 2023, 2024
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:25 IST
The World Health Organization is preparing for increased spread of viral diseases like dengue, Zika and chikungunya due to the "very high probability" of the El Nino weather phenomenon in 2023 and 2024, the agency's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
