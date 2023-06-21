Mumbai: BJP's Chitra Wag performs yoga donning Marathi 'Nauwari Saree'

BJP leader Chitra Wagh performed yoga at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India dressed in a traditional Marathi 'Nauwari Saree' on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day. Along with Wagh hundreds of women beautifully dressed in traditional Nauwari Saree also performed yoga.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani also performed Yoga at an indoor stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, to mark the Yoga Day. This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also performed Yoga in Haridwar.

In Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took part in the International Yoga Day. Arrangements have also been made in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion and spread awareness of the benefits of ancient Indian practice. It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014. (ANI)

