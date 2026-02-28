Rescue Efforts Spotlight Mediterranean Migrant Crisis
Spanish authorities rescued 41 migrants from boats near the Balearic Islands after a search for vessels missing on the perilous Algeria-Mediterranean route. Despite reduced sea arrivals, the Western Mediterranean remains hazardous. Spain's Interior Ministry focuses on increased air surveillance over direct intervention to tackle migrant smuggling from Algeria.
In a significant rescue operation, Spanish authorities saved 41 migrants from two boats off the Balearic Islands on Friday. The effort was part of an ongoing search for three vessels reported missing while navigating the dangerous route from Algeria through the Mediterranean archipelago.
The plight of the migrants first came to light when Walking Borders, a migrant rights group, warned that three boats carrying 81 people, including women and infants, had lost contact. Although the Algerian navy intercepted two of these vessels, details regarding their passengers remain unclear.
On Friday afternoon, officials successfully located and rescued the passengers from the third missing boat near Mallorca and discovered another unreported fourth boat near Ibiza. This comes amid shifting smuggler strategies to navigate from Algeria, with Spain focusing on air surveillance rather than deploying police to tackle migrant smuggling issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
