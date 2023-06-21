France leaves door open for Italy's bid to host EXPO 2030

France has pledged its initial support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host EXPO 2030 but this commitment is limited to the first round of voting, a French presidency official said late on Tuesday, leaving room for potential backing for Italy's candidacy. The host country for the 2030 edition of the world fair is expected to be elected in November 2023 by a vote of the 179 member states of the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE). More than one vote will be necessary if no countries get the majority at the first ballot.

Rome has launched its candidacy with the goal of revitalising its economy, following the success Milan achieved with EXPO 2015 but it faces stiff competition from Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and South Korea's Busan. Italian authorities have expressed disappointment with the Elysée's decision to back Riyadh and aims to challenge Saudi Arabia's bid by highlighting the significance of human rights and labour conditions.

"This decision was made last year. Also because of a Saudi request. That was the only request we received, to be clear. So, we were able to get commitments from Saudi Arabia towards us on subjects that were important to us," the French official said. "Now, the question is how many rounds will be needed. We have announced support that will be valid for the first round, as is usual in international organizations. After that, we'll see."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Paris after presenting the Italian project for EXPO 2030 at the assembly of the BIE, the organiser of the world fair. It was the first time Macron had received Meloni since she rose to power as part of a hard-right coalition last year. The two governments traded barbs earlier this year over migration issues.

"This meeting shows we have with Italy the same European ambitions," the French official said, adding that it helped to create convergence among the two European countries.

