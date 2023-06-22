Left Menu

NHRC issues notices to Bengal Govt, police over assault on NCPCR team probing a minor's death in Kolkata

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has issued notices to the West Bengal government and Police in connection with a complaint that police obstructed a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team led by its Chairperson on March 31 into the death of a seven-year-old girl in the Tiljala area of Calcutta in March.

NHRC issues notices to Bengal Govt, police over assault on NCPCR team probing a minor's death in Kolkata
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has issued notices to the West Bengal government and Police in connection with a complaint that police obstructed a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team led by its Chairperson on March 31 into the death of a seven-year-old girl in the Tiljala area of Calcutta in March. The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal calling for a detailed report on the matter including the status of the investigation conducted in the case, FIR registered at PS Tiljala on the complaint given by the Chairperson, NCPCR and the action taken against the officers/officials found guilty. The response is expected from the authorities within 4 weeks, as per an official statement of the NHRC.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that the NCPCR is a statutory body having a mandate for the protection and promotion of the rights of children, including monitoring of the implementation of the child-specific laws, viz., Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Juvenile Justice, Right to Education (RTE), etc. The NCPCR is lawfully empowered to enquire, on its own, on the basis of a complaint, on any matter relating to an alleged violation of the rights of the children, the statement added.

As per the statement, the Commission is of the prima-facie view that installing video cameras in the room in a discrete manner, where the NCPCR team was supposed to talk to the parents of the victim is not only morally wrong but also against the directions of the Apex Court regarding maintaining privacy with regard to name and identity of a female victim of a crime. Physical assault on the NCPCR team is also a grave violation of human rights. Allegedly, they were physically assaulted and threatened for life when they protested against the police for recording on camera, in contravention of law, their conversation with the victim's parents as part of the enquiry, according to the statement.

The complaint had sought registration of FIR and action against the erring police personnel under the relevant sections of Information Technology, IT Act as well as Indian Penal Code, IPC and not as rendered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

