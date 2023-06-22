Thermax arm commissions 45.8 MW hybrid energy project in Gujarat
First Energy Private Limited (FEPL), an arm of Thermax Ltd, has commissioned a 45.8 MW wind-solar hybrid (WSH) captive power plant in Gujarat.
The facility has an installed capacity of 24.3 MW of wind energy and 21.5 MW of solar energy. The plant is estimated to reduce 1,11,700 tonnes of carbon equivalent per year, Thermax said in a statement.
Ashish Bhandari, Managing Director and CEO of Thermax Limited, said, ''The establishment of our wind-solar hybrid captive power plant in Gujarat is a big step in this direction. Renewable energy is clearly the way forward and, within renewables, wind-solar hybrid power offers significant advantages in terms of generation and distribution efficiencies and land utilisation.'' The plant has more than 50,000 solar modules and nine wind turbine generator (WTG) units, with each WTG having a generation capacity of 2.7 MW. The plant ensures efficient transmission and seamless integration of clean energy into the power grid.
