Left Menu

PM Modi to be chief guest at valedictory ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations on June 30, the university announced on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:53 IST
PM Modi to be chief guest at valedictory ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations on June 30, the university announced on Thursday. "Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi ji will be the chief guest of the program on this occasion. Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, will be the guest of honour on the occasion. Giving information about the program," University's PRO Anoop Lather said on Thursday.

The Valedictory Ceremony will be organized in the Multipurpose Hall of the Sports Complex of the University of Delhi. Significantly, the University of Delhi was established in the year 1922 on May 1.

All through the last year, the university organised the centenary year celebrations on the completion of hundred years of its establishment. The inaugural Ceremony of its centenary celebration was organized on May 1, 2022, in which M Venkaiah Naidu, the then Vice President of India was the Chief Guest and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was the Guest of Honour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023