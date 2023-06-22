Left Menu

Telangana Congress holds state-wide protests against CM KCR, burn effigies as part of 'Dasabdi Daga' protest campaign

Congress workers staged protests against Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao as part of party's 'Dasabdi Daga' (a decade of betrayal) camping which aims to highlight the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government's failure in implementing poll promises made ahead of the Assembly elections in 2019.

22-06-2023
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers staged protests against Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao as part of the party's 'Dasabdi Daga' (a decade of betrayal) camping which aims to highlight the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government's failure in implementing poll promises made ahead of the Assembly elections in 2019. Following the protest, a large number of Congress workers gathered at the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad and raised slogans against the BRS government and burn the effigy of CM KCR. During the protest police also detained Congress leader Malreddy Ramreddy.

During the protest, the Congress planned to burn 10-head effigies of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in all the 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana. The 10-head effigies, with 10 major failures of the BRS government written on them, were to be burnt after taking out rallies. On June 10, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Goud hit out against the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government saying that the people of the state will "teach him a lesson" just like the people of Karnataka taught the BJP.

He alleged that there is a lot more corruption in Telangana than there was under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule in Karnataka. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Goud said, "In the last nine years, the KCR government only gained contracts and looted the wealth of Telangana's people. People gave a full majority to the Congress by rejecting a corrupt BJP in Karnataka. Now it is clear that the people won't tolerate corrupt governments."

"A lot more corruption has taken place in Telangana than there was in Karnataka. So, we are hoping for the same results here from the people of Telangana," he added. "Rahul Gandhi made a declaration for farmers in Warangal while Priyanka Gandhi made a commitment to the youth. Telangana was formed for the betterment of people, especially with regard to employment, water, and cultivation. But KCR has failed to guarantee betterment to the people. He had promised to give 3 lakhs jobs but couldn't give even 35,000," he said. (ANI)

