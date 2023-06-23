Left Menu

Odisha vigilance conducts searches at premises of former District Social Welfare Officer, seizes immovable properties

Odisha vigilance seized movable and immovable properties worth crores of ex-District Social Welfare Officer Jayanti Behera after conducting searches on her premises at several locations in the State, officials said on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha vigilance seized movable and immovable properties worth crores of ex-District Social Welfare Officer Jayanti Behera after conducting searches on her premises at several locations in the State, officials said on Thursday. The vigilance department conducted the searches on the premises of, ex DSWO, Bhadrak posted at the Women and Child Development Department, Odisha government, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

As per the officials, three multi-storeyed buildings in Balasore, two flats in Bhubaneswar, four plots, bank, postal and insurance deposits over Rs 1.40 crores, cash Rs 2.79 lakhs, 2 Kg silver, 1 four-wheeler, along with other assets were unearthed so far. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

