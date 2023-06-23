Left Menu

"May his wishes come true": Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's plans to serve on "any party post"

While speaking to reporters in Pune on Thursday she said," I am very happy from the bottom of my heart that he would like to work in the party. As more leaders and mentors come to the party, it will become stronger. When Dada (Ajit Pawar) says that he wants to work within the organisation, it sends a good message among the party cadres."

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 09:52 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar's announcement that he would like "any party post", party national working president and MP, Supriya Sule said her "dada's" announcement sends out a good message among the party cadres and - as a sister - she wants all her brother's wishes to come true.

"Many leaders like R R Patil and Arunbhai Gujarati worked for the party and it is a matter of happiness that Ajit Dada wants to work in the organisation. As a sister, I would always feel that all the wishes of my brother come true," she said further. Sule remarks came in response to NCP's Ajit Pawar's announcement that he wants to step down as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra and would like any party post. Ajit Pawar on Wednesday while speaking at the party event in Mumbai had said, "I was never interested in working as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility given to me." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

