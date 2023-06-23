Bogopane-Zulu to visit Port of Durban learn more about drug trafficking

Social Development Deputy Minister, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, together with a team of departmental officials, will today visit the Port of Durban to learn more about drug trafficking in the maritime industry.

According to the Department of Social Development, global drug cartels are targeting the maritime industry and are reportedly using the Durban port to traffic drugs.

“The maritime environment has been identified as one of the strategic risks to the country’s economic security, which calls for more intensified efforts to address economic productivity, marine exploitation and criminality. “The visit will afford the department [a chance] to strengthen its working relations with law enforcement authorities, especially border policing, to fight the scourge of drugs. Criminals and drug dealers use multiple ports of entry to traffic drugs and maritime is one of the identified entries,” the department said in a statement. The Department of Social Development is tasked with the prevention and treatment of alcohol and substance abuse, and strengthening relations with law enforcement agencies, non-profit organisations, faith-based organisations and community members.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)