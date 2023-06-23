Except Congress, 11 other parties opposed Delhi ordinance, 'suspicion' about its real intentions: AAP after opposition meet

Except for Congress, all other 11 parties, which have representation in the Rajya Sabha, have clearly expressed their stand against the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi and announced that they would oppose it in the Upper House, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said after the opposition meeting in Patna. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the mega opposition meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, AAP leaders were not present at the joint press conference held at the conclusion of the meeting.

The party said in its statement that until the Congress publicly denounces the "black ordinance" and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant. "A total of 15 parties are attending the like-minded party meeting in Patna, out of which 12 have representation in the Rajya Sabha. Except for the Indian National Congress, all other 11 parties, which have representation in the Rajya Sabha, have clearly expressed their stand against the Black Ordinance and announced that they would oppose it in the Rajya Sabha," the party said.

Top leaders of opposition parties deliberated in Patna on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AAP's statement said that during the meeting of like-minded parties in Patna, many parties urged the Congress to publicly denounce the ordinance but the "Congress refused to do so".

"The Black Ordinance not only aims to snatch the democratic rights of an elected government in Delhi, but also poses a significant threat to India's democracy and Constitutional principles. If left unchallenged, this dangerous trend could spread to all other states, resulting in the usurpation of power from democratically elected state governments. It is crucial to defeat this Black Ordinance." AAP said that Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, has yet to make its position on the Black Ordinance public and that the Congress' Delhi and Punjab "units have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue".

AAP said Congress' refusal to act as a "team player", especially on the ordinance issue, "would make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress". The APP also alleged that Congress' silence raises suspicions about its "real intentions".

"In personal discussions, senior Congress leaders have hinted that their party might informally or formally abstain from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress' abstention from voting on this issue will help the BJP immensely in furthering its attack on Indian democracy. It's high time that Congress decides whether it stands with the people of Delhi or the Modi government," it added. The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case on the control of services. (ANI)

