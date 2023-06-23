Assam: Thousands affected as flood water submerges several villages

Thousands of people in Assam's Bajali, Nalbari, and Barpeta districts have been affected and are taking shelter in relief camps after the flood waters of several tributaries of Brahmaputra river submerged their homes. The district administrations have set up relief camps and relief distribution centres in different parts of the districts and provided relief materials to the flood-affected people.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Friday visited flood-affected areas and relief camps in Bajali, Nalbari, and Barpeta districts and took stock of the situation. Minister Dass said that the Assam government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been closely monitoring the situation and provided relief materials to the flood-affected people.

"We have set up as many as 150 relief camps in the flood-affected districts and are providing food, and drinking water in the relief camps. The Social Welfare department is providing baby foods and we have also provided cattle feed. Apart from the relief camps, many flood affected people are taking shelter on high lands and we have provided tarpaulin to them. The workers of BJP, AGP and UPPL are also helping the flood affected people," Minister Dass said. The Minister said that over 5 lakh people in 20 districts of the state have been affected by the current wave of flood. "The state government has asked all district administrations to help the flood affected people and provide sufficient food supply", he added.

He further said that NDRF, SDRF, and Fire & Emergency Services personnel are engaged in rescue operations. "We have now sufficient food stock. The Chief Minister has directed all concerned Ministers to visit the flood affected areas and take stock of the situation. The state government is closely monitoring the overall situation," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

Many flood-affected people are currently taking shelter on embankments by making makeshift tents. Manoj Talukdar, one of the affected residents of Barpeta district said, "There are more than 100 families affected here, some have been moved to relief camps while some are still shifting. We're trying to collect relief materials also for all affected families, right now the situation this is the situation."

While another resident of the affected district, Rehman said that the waters came in at around 1.30 or 2 AM. "It happened at around 1.30 or 2 AM, we were all sleeping. It happens but we were shocked at first. Now families are being shifted to relief camps." (ANI)

