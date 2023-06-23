Left Menu

Foreign currency worth Rs 13.82 lakh seized at Trichy airport

The Central Intelligence Unit at Tamil Nadu's Trichy airport has seized foreign currency worth Rs 13.82 lakh from a male passenger about to board a Kuala Lumpur-bound flight, said an official statement on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 20:24 IST
Foreign currency worth Rs 13.82 lakh seized at Trichy airport
Foreign currency worth Rs 13.82 lakhs seized at Trichy airport, Tamil Nadu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Intelligence Unit at Tamil Nadu's Trichy airport has seized foreign currency worth Rs 13.82 lakh from a male passenger who was about to board a Kuala Lumpur-bound flight, said an official statement on Friday. A statement from the Central Intelligence Unit said, "Based on intelligence inputs, one male passenger who was about to board the Batik (Malindo) Airlines Flight No. OD 224 bound for Kuala Lumpur from Trichy Airport on 22.06.2023 was intercepted at the waiting hall of the Security Hold Area in Departure."

The release further stated that 170 nos. of 100 US dollar notes valued at Rs 13,82,950 had been seized under the Customs Act, 1962. "On examination of his shoulder bag, cross body bag and wallet, the officers found that foreign currency notes viz., 170 Nos. of 100 US dollar notes were concealed inside the bags and wallet totally valued at Indian Rs 13,82,950 and seized them under the Customs Act, 1962", the statement added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023