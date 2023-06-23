Delhi: Thanksgiving prayer and unveiling of St. Joseph Vaz portrait held at Sacred Heart Cathedral

Sri Lanka High Commission on Friday organized a thanksgiving prayer at the Sacred Heart Cathedral. On the occasion, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda and Archbishop of Delhi unveiled a portrait of St. Joseph Vaz known as the Apostle of Sri Lanka.

"In taking forward efforts to further expand the dialogue with leading faiths in India, a thanksgiving prayer was organized by the Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi at the Sacred Heart Cathedral today," an official statement said. "Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda, Jennifer Moragoda, and officials of the Mission attended the thanksgiving prayer which was conducted by the Archbishop of Delhi, Most Reverend Anil Joseph Thomas Couto," it added.

During the thanksgiving prayer, High Commissioner Moragoda and Archbishop of Delhi unveiled a portrait of St. Joseph Vaz, the 'Apostle of Sri Lanka', in recognition of the exemplary service he rendered to the Catholic community in Sri Lanka. The Archbishop invoked blessings upon the officials and staff members of the Mission and praised the role played by them.

The High Commissioner recently unveiled a portrait of St. Joseph Vaz at the Apostolic Nunciature, New Delhi, and has made arrangements to present similar portraits to the Catholic religious leaders in Chennai, Mumbai, and Mangalore, the statement said. (ANI)

