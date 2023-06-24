Uttarakhand: CM Dhami flags off MTB Cycling Expedition team of NIM

Left Menu

24-06-2023
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off the MTB Cycling Expedition team of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) going on State tour to promote social awareness. The event took place at the Camp Office, Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

It is noteworthy to highlight that the Central Government has initiated the 'Vibrant Village Scheme' with the objective of ensuring holistic development of border villages and enhancing the living standards of their residents. The scheme focuses on promoting local-level employment, boosting tourism, and fostering youth participation through the Swasth Bharat Abhiyan (Healthy India Campaign). The campaign includes adventure activities integrated with health awareness programs. A total of six members are participating in this initiative, which will traverse through 11 districts of the state, completing its objectives along the way.

This campaign will be launched from Vibrant Village. During this, a total of 1064 kilometres will be covered on the cycle. During this campaign, dialogue and discussion with the concept of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" along with creation of employment along with adventure activities with students and faculty members of Garhwal University, Kumaon Universities located in both Garhwal and Kumaon region are also included. (ANI)

