Left Menu

J-K: Amit Shah presents job appointment letters to kin of policemen killed in action

Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir laid the foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh' (Sacrifice memorial pillar) at Partap Park in Lal Chowk of Srinagar on Saturday morning.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 13:45 IST
J-K: Amit Shah presents job appointment letters to kin of policemen killed in action
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hands over job appointment letters. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday distributed job appointment letters to the family members of Jammu and Kashmir's Police personnel who lost lives in the line of duty. Shah also met with their family members on the occasion.

Earlier today, Amit Shah, as part of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, laid the foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh' (Sacrifice memorial pillar) at Partap Park in Lal Chowk of Srinagar. Earlier on Friday, Shah paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and handed over the Golden Health card to beneficiaries. He also addressed a public rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar.

Invoking the BJP's founding founder, he said, "It is because of Syama Prasad Mukherjee's determination, courage, and sacrifice that Article 370 could be abrogated (from Jammu & Kashmir)." The Union Home Minister also met the family members of victims of the Rajouri terror attack.

Taking it to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Met Smt. Suraj Sharma and her family, who are the survivors of the Rajouri terror attacks. Their courage and bravery are India's pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism. I extended my deepest condolences and assured them of government support." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023