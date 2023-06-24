Left Menu

Pradhan had completed his primary education from classes 1-5 in the school.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:04 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits his primary school at Odisha
Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan pays visit to his primary school (Photo Credit: Dharmendra Pradhan Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday paid a visit to his primary school at Handidhua in Odisha's Talcher and interacted with the students and teachers. "Memories to cherish forever! Always a special feeling coming back to your old school. The Handidhua Primary School in Talcher is where I spent my early childhood. Life was so much easy and like a dream those days!" the Minister tweeted after his visit.

Pradhan had completed his primary education from classes one to five in the school. Following his arrival at Handidhua primary school, students welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan in a traditional way at the school premises. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "I visited my primary school at Handidhua, where, I had studied from class 1-5. I also interacted with students and teachers. I felt happy to revisit my childhood school today here." Pradhan also reviewed the school premises and interacted with the guardians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

