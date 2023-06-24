Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits his primary school at Odisha

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday paid a visit to his primary school at Handidhua in Odisha's Talcher and interacted with the students and teachers. "Memories to cherish forever! Always a special feeling coming back to your old school. The Handidhua Primary School in Talcher is where I spent my early childhood. Life was so much easy and like a dream those days!" the Minister tweeted after his visit.

Pradhan had completed his primary education from classes one to five in the school. Following his arrival at Handidhua primary school, students welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan in a traditional way at the school premises. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "I visited my primary school at Handidhua, where, I had studied from class 1-5. I also interacted with students and teachers. I felt happy to revisit my childhood school today here." Pradhan also reviewed the school premises and interacted with the guardians. (ANI)

