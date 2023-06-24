Karnataka govt capable of dealing with all problems in the state: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government is capable of dealing with all the problems in the state. Speaking to the media, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Monsoon has started in the state and rains are expected to become more widespread. Sowing has already started in some places. The government is capable of dealing with all problems in the state."

He further said that there is a problem with drinking water in some places and added that he has already called a meeting with the District Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers twice and given instructions. CM said that Government is all set for sowing whenever it rains, and the agriculture department has a ready stock of seeds, fertilizers and medicines.

In a discussion held earlier with small-scale industry representatives, the CM said that the representatives have raised their problems. He said that he has promised to review this after the budget presentation. "Electricity tax for nine months has been levied over industries. The industrialists said that this has burdened them. Rate revision did not happen during our government. It was done during the previous BJP government. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) revises the rate every year. KERC is an autonomous organization, and our government has nothing to do with the rate hike", he said.

The Chief Minister also said that he will speak to the concerned about the proposal regarding the increase in milk price. Talking about the government's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, the CM said, "As already mentioned, the central government has refused to give rice so that it would disturb the program for the poor. They have tons of rice. They say they will auction it to private organizations, but not states. They are not willing to give us rice despite the fact that we are paying for it. 1 kg of rice can be obtained at a cost of Rs 36.70."

He said that decision regarding the scheme and distribution will be made soon. "A discussion will be held soon and a decision will be made regarding the quantity and the price. A tender will be called to procure rice in the open market. Distribution of maize and ragi can be done upto 6 months. Even if we distribute 2 kg, another 3 kg of rice is required", the CM added.

He said there is not enough maize and ragi to supply for the year. Those who practice hate politics should be termed anti-poor, he said. "Out of the five guarantee schemes, one scheme has already been launched. The free electricity scheme will be implemented from July 1. Although there is an intention to provide rice, rice is not available. Even if it is available, they ask for a higher rate. 2.29 lakh metric tonnes are not available anywhere. Therefore, we have asked for the price quotation from other government agencies like NCCF, Central Bhandar, NAFED, and negotiations have taken place", the CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)