PM meets thought leaders in Egypt

PTI | Newfoundland | Updated: 25-06-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 00:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met prominent personalities in Egypt, including Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region, and Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and petroleum strategist.

Modi arrived here on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure and construction sectors were discussed," he said.

Allam said the meeting with Modi was informative, educational and inspiring.

"Prime Minister Modi is an unbelievable man. Wise, humble, great vision. I found the meeting with him to be informative, educational and inspiring," Allam said after the meeting. "We have a lot to learn from India's private sector. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India's private sector grew tremendously in the world of infrastructure, engineering manufacturing," he said.

Bagchi said the Prime Minister's discussion with Heggy covered issues related to global geopolitics, energy security, radicalism and gender equality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

