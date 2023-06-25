Left Menu

Tripura: Preparations underway for Hindu festival Kharchi Puja

"Preparations underway for Kharchi Puja in Agartala. Every year a large number of devotees are gathered here. In view of this, we have made all the preparations. Watchtowers, CCTVs and arrangements for checking at Nakas are done. Ambulances have also been kept on standby," Khayerpur Outpost SI Raju Baidya said.

Tripura: Preparations underway for Hindu festival Kharchi Puja
The preparations for the Hindu Festival "Kharchi Puja" are underway ahead of the beginning of the festival on June 26. The police have made special security preparations for Kharchi Puja in Agartala as a large number of devotees gather every year for the celebration of the festival.

The police have installed watchtowers, CCTVs and also the arrangements for checking at Nakas are also done. The Police have also arranged ambulances and have kept them on standby, Khayerpur Outpost Sub Inspector Raju Baidya told ANI. "Preparations underway for Kharchi Puja in Agartala. Every year a large number of devotees are gathered here. In view of this, we have made all the preparations. Watchtowers, CCTVs and arrangements for checking at Nakas are done. Ambulances have also been kept on standby," Khayerpur Outpost SI Raju Baidya said.

The festival will begin on June 26 and will continue till July 2. According to the Tripura Government website, the special puja of the Fourteen Gods known as 'Kharchi Puja' is offered in Chaturdash Devta Temple or the Fourteen Gods Temple in Khayerpur situated in West Tripura District. And on this occasion, a grand fair is held for seven days in and around the Old Palace in Agartala.

It is a popular religious shrine where thousands of devotees across the country assemble to celebrate the Kharchi Festival with great pomp. The worship of the Fourteen Gods has an old history and legend associated with it.

Kharchi Puja observed during the month of July is very famous in Tripura. Inside the temple, the images of the Fourteen Gods do not consist of the full body- only the images of the heads of the Gods are there. (ANI)

