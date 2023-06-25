Left Menu

Mumbai Ghatkopar building collapse: 4 people rescued, 2 people still trapped

"A portion of a 3-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Four people have been safely rescued and two people are still trapped inside. Rescue operation is underway," said Rashmee Lokhande, Chief Officer of Disaster Management Department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 14:57 IST
Mumbai Ghatkopar building collapse: 4 people rescued, 2 people still trapped
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been safely rescued and two people are still trapped inside a portion of a 3-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), said an official on Sunday. "A portion of a 3-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Four people have been safely rescued and two people are still trapped inside. Rescue operation is underway," said Rashmee Lokhande, Chief Officer of Disaster Management Department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

NDRF is trying to locate and rescue the remaining trapped people. "We are trying to trace the locations of the people trapped inside. Our three teams have reached here. The ground floor has collapsed completely, rescue and search operation underway," said Sarang Kurve, Assistant Commandant, NDRF

A portion of a building in Mumbai's Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East) had collapsed on Saturday following heavy rainfall, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. Some portions of the ground plus the upper three floors of buildings collapsed, said the official.

Mumbai fire brigade, Police, Ward Staff, 108 Ambulance and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) have been mobilised for the rescue operation, said an official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023