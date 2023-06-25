Left Menu

Tripura CM inaugurates 40th annual general meeting of cooperative bank in Agartala

Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd (TSCB) one of the leading banks of Tripura state organized its 40th annual meeting under the chairmanship of CM Manik Saha.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 15:17 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugrated the 40th annual general meeting of the cooperative bank in Agartala. Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd (TSCB) one of the leading banks of Tripura state organized its 40th annual meeting under the chairmanship of CM Manik Saha.

Minister of State, Suklacharan Noatia was also present at the 40th annual general meeting of the cooperative bank. Many issues of the house and employees were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on Friday, CM Saha inaugurated the nursery section of Maharani Tulsibati Higher Secondary School (MTB) - one of the Vidyajyoti schools - on the basis of a demand raised by parents, officials said. According to officials, the placeholder students of MTB, Agartala performed very well in the recently held examinations. In addition, a tinkering laboratory was also inaugurated which is expected to unleash the creativity of many students.

Availability and storage of the best quality drinking water for the students were also ensured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

