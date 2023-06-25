Southwest monsoon advanced over Chhattisgarh, rain expected for coming 3 days: Meteorologist

The Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Chhattisgarh and is expected to receive rain for the coming three days. With the onset of the monsoon in Chhattisgarh, an alert has also been issued for heavy rains at one or two places in central Chhattisgarh.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted the possibility of the formation of a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours due to an upper air cyclonic circulation that lies at the height of 7.6 km above mean sea level over the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coast. Assistant Meteorologist, Sanjay Bairagi said that it is raining since late last night, all over Chhattisgarh and now the monsoon is fully active in the State. It will continue to rain in the coming two-three days, after that there will be light rain for one or two days, after that again there are indications of heavy rains in the entire state.

"According to the forecast for this year, there will be good rains. Due to the delay in monsoon, the work of farming may have lagged behind by 15 days, but now that it is raining, there is good news for the farmers, they can start sowing," he added. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi.

The weather forecasting department also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The NCR (National Capital Region) like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall. IMD issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra.

The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg. (ANI)

