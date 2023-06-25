Left Menu

Mumbai: 5 injured after part of building's balcony near Nanavati Hospital collapses

Five people were injured after the portion of a building's balcony at St. Braz Road, near Nanavati Hospital, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, police said.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 16:21 IST
Mumbai: 5 injured after part of building's balcony near Nanavati Hospital collapses
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were injured after the portion of a building's balcony at St. Braz Road, near Nanavati Hospital, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, police said. The injured residents at Vile Parle Gaothan were shifted to a nearby hospital, police informed further.

Two fire engines, one response vehicle, ambulances, and the police were present at the spot at the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.

In another incident, four people were safely rescued while two more were trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai, an official said on Sunday. "A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Four people were safely rescued while two people are still trapped inside. Rescue operation is underway," Rashmee Lokhande, chief officer of the Disaster Management Department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said.

An NDRF team was at the spot, trying to locate and extricate other people feared trapped inside the building. "We are trying to locate the people who are feared trapped inside. Three of our teams are at the spot, carrying out rescue operations. The ground floor has collapsed completely and search and rescue operations are underway," Sarang Kurve, assistant commandant, NDRF, said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023