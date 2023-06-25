Left Menu

Karnataka: Redbird Flight Training Academy's trainee aircraft makes emergency landing due to technical issue

A trainee aircraft of Redbird flight training academy made an emergency landing near Pethsirur village in Kalaburagi around 9.30 am today due to a technical problem, said airport authority.

Visual from the spot. (Photo/Source: Airport Authority). Image Credit: ANI
A trainee aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Academy made an emergency landing near Pethsirur village in Kalaburagi around 9.30 am today due to a technical problem, said airport authority. According to the authorities, one pilot-cum-instructor and another trainee pilot were on the flight. Both are safe.

Kalaburagi Airport Director Chilka Mahesh visited the spot and held an inspection, they added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

