Deputy Commissioner inspects preparedness of Amarnath Yatra lodgement centre at Chichi Mata Temple

As the Amarnath Yatra is set to begin in the Union Territory, the Deputy Commissioner of Samba district on Sunday inspected preparedness of lodgement centres in the district.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 21:30 IST
Deputy Commissioner inspects preparedness of Amarnath Yatra lodgement centre at Chichi Mata Temple
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As the Amarnath Yatra is set to begin in the Union Territory, the Deputy Commissioner of Samba district on Sunday inspected preparedness of lodgement centres in the district. Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh today visited Chichi Mata Temple and reviewed arrangements at the Amarnath Yatra Lodgement Centre for pilgrims.

DC Sharma emphasized providing the best arrangements for the pilgrims. He laid stress on adequate provision of sanitation, power supply, drinking water, security, lodging and other amenities for the Amarnath pilgrims. SSP Tosh directed the establishment of special checkpoints, conduct of round-the-clock patrolling, and installation of CCTV cameras at 'Langar' (community kitchen organised for pilgrims) sites and other vital locations.

In addition to this, the Central Reserve Police Force tightened security by conducting drone surveillance in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, ahead of the onset of the Yatra. Significantly, the Amarnath Yatra is all set to begin on July 1. The Yatra is a significant event in the Hindu calendar that attracts millions of devotees every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

