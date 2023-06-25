Punjab Police conduct searches on persons linked with gangsters Lakhbir Landa, Harwinder Rinda

Punjab Police on Sunday said that it conducted raids at suspected hideouts of persons linked with gangsters-turned-terrorists Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Harwinder Singh alias Rinda. Police said that simultaneous raids were conducted from 6 am to 11 am on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav wherein all the residential and other premises linked with associates of both criminals were thoroughly searched in all the 28 police districts in the state.

"All the CPs/SSPs were directed to depute strong police parties to make this operation successful, which was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and Abroad. Police teams were asked to round up suspicious persons during the operation," Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said. According to police all the major places linked with Landa and Rinda were raided during this operation by 364 parties of Punjab Police involving about 2000 police personnel.

"Today's searches were planned after the questioning of several persons arrested during recently busted modules backed by Lakhbir Landa and Harwinder Rinda," Special DGP Arpit Shukla said. "Several persons have also been detained during the operation for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession. The material and data collected during the search operation are being examined further," he added.

Also, a Tarn Taran Police party led by DSP Bhikhiwind arrested two associates of Harwinder Rinda identified as Arshdeep Singh and his brother Wattandeep Singh, both residents of village Kulla. "Two pistols were recovered including a .30-bore Star Pistol and a .45 bore along with 285 live cartridges of different bores, besides, recovering 100 grams of Opium and 250 kg Lahan (Raw material used to make liquor) from their possession," police said. (ANI)

