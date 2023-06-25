Left Menu

"Volcano of violence" in Bengal: Adir Ranjan requests security for media personnel during Bengal panchayat polls

"I beg to state that prior to the Panchayat Elections, 2023, the state of West Bengal is literally on the volcano of violence with as many as 10 persons having been fallen victims to crude violence since the Issuance of notifications for the said elections on 8th June," the Congress West Bengal president wrote.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 23:51 IST
"Volcano of violence" in Bengal: Adir Ranjan requests security for media personnel during Bengal panchayat polls
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary shot off a letter to West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose on providing security cover to the media personnel during the ensuing panchayat election in the state. In the letter he descibed the state of West Bengal to be on the 'volcano of violence'. "I beg to state that prior to the Panchayat Elections, 2023, the state of West Bengal is literally on the volcano of violence with as many as 10 persons having been fallen victims to crude violence since the Issuance of notifications for the said elections on 8th June," he wrote.

"The unchained beasts of violence and Intimidation are likely to swagger over the entire state following the articulate and inarticulate commands of the leadership of the ruling party," he wrote in the letter mentioning that under such circumstances the electorate including media personnel and vote-workers are not safe. Furthering his demand for protection to media personnels during polls, Choudhury said, "It is known to Your Excellency that in a democratic set-up like ours the mass media are regarded the fourth pillar of democracy. Before and during the poll the media personnel cover the entire clection scenarios taking serious risk of their life."

Choudhury reminded the Governor that in the past, many media persons wore injured and killed in the incidents of violence. "The entire media world and I myself will remain ever beholden to you, if you kindly issue order or do whist is required for providing security cover for the media persons on duty," he requested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
2
Maha: Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

Maha: Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

 India
3
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States
4
"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Railway Official on Bankura train accident

"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Ra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023