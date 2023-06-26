Left Menu

"Mamta Banerjee has to return to the ground after 12 years for Panchayat elections, this shows how strong the BJP has become": Sukanta Majumdar

On Monday, Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee will kick-start her party's campaign from North Bengal's Cooch Behar.

26-06-2023
"Mamta Banerjee has to return to the ground after 12 years for Panchayat elections, this shows how strong the BJP has become": Sukanta Majumdar
BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for campaigning in the Panchayat polls, BJP state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar said that it "shows how strong the BJP has become." "These people [Trinamool Congress] were saying after May 2, 2021, [State Assembly election results] that the BJP has gone. But today a leader like Mamta Banerjee has to return to the ground after 12 years for the Panchayat elections, this shows how strong the BJP has become," Majumdar told ANI on Sunday.

On Monday, Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee will kick-start her party's campaign from North Bengal's Cooch Behar. "Mamata Banerjee is returning to the ground to campaign for the panchayat polls. This is a great achievement for us. Now she is thinking that her opposition has become so powerful that she herself has to return to the ground and that too from North Bengal," he said, adding that the West Bengal Chief Minister's destruction will start from North Bengal itself.

BJP state unit president further said that during the Chief Minister's poll campaign, the goons, nurtured by TMC will do more violence to intimidate the BJP. "But we will not be afraid and will give a befitting reply to TMC," he told ANI. Majumdar said that soon TMC will collapse like a house of cards.

The panchayat election will be held in a single phase on July 8, with counting of votes scheduled for July 11. (ANI)

