Respect and honour PM Modi recieved in US, Egypt is for the whole nation: Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he returned from his maiden state visits to the United States and Egypt, Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday said that the respect and honour the PM received on foreign soil is for the whole nation. "The respect and honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi recieved during this state visit, that is for the whole nation," Lekhi said here.

She along with BJP national President JP Nadda, and various party MPs including Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir received the PM at the Palam airport. Taking note of the gesture by award-winning singer Mary Millben, who sought PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet, Lekhi said, "First the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea touched his feet, this time a singer touched his feet. It shows that people are also becoming aware of India's civilization and culture."

Responding to the Order of the Nile, Egypt's highest state honour, conferred to PM Modi by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, she said, "Egypt's place in Arab countries is as a mother's place, and in that when the PM is honoured with the order of the Nile, it is also an honour for India." BJP MP Hans Raj Hans said that we congratulated PM Modi upon his return from maiden state visits to two countries, spanning six days, and told him that he shined bright.

Earlier today, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to share glimpses of his first visit to Egypt. The video shows his arrival in the African country, meeting his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and interacting with members of the Indian diaspora. Sharing the video on Twitter, PM Modi tagged the clip with a message stating, "My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection."

On Sunday, PM Modi held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during which they signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership". The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties. In Egypt, PM Modi visited the pyramids of Giza in Cairo and the Al-Hakim Mosque as well. After visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, PM Modi went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.

On Saturday, PM Modi also held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. He also met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation. PM Modi was on a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent American and Indian CEOs, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on his state visit to the United States. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival. PM Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

On June 22, PM Modi became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016. (ANI)

