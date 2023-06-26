UK's FTSE 100 opens flat as banking losses counter energy boost

UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Monday as losses in financial stocks partially offset strong performances in energy stocks that tracked oil prices higher following a political instability over the weekend in major crude producer Russia.

By 0711 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 held its ground at 7443.45 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index edged 0.2% higher. Heavyweight energy stocks advanced 0.4%, tracking stronger oil prices after a revolt by Russian mercenaries raised concerns about the potential impact on oil supply.

Lloyds fell 1.1% after JP Morgan downgraded the bank's rating to "underweight" from "neutral". The broader banking index was down 0.5%. Shares of Aston Martin jumped 11.6% after the luxury carmaker said it would enter into a strategic supply agreement with U.S. EV firm Lucid Group to make electric vehicles.

Cineworld Group dropped 34.4% after the cinema chain operator said it will file for administration as part of a proposed restructuring plan.

