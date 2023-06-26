Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 opens flat as banking losses counter energy boost

Heavyweight energy stocks advanced 0.4%, tracking stronger oil prices after a revolt by Russian mercenaries raised concerns about the potential impact on oil supply. Lloyds fell 1.1% after JP Morgan downgraded the bank's rating to "underweight" from "neutral". The broader banking index was down 0.5%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 12:54 IST
UK's FTSE 100 opens flat as banking losses counter energy boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Monday as losses in financial stocks partially offset strong performances in energy stocks that tracked oil prices higher following a political instability over the weekend in major crude producer Russia.

By 0711 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 held its ground at 7443.45 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index edged 0.2% higher. Heavyweight energy stocks advanced 0.4%, tracking stronger oil prices after a revolt by Russian mercenaries raised concerns about the potential impact on oil supply.

Lloyds fell 1.1% after JP Morgan downgraded the bank's rating to "underweight" from "neutral". The broader banking index was down 0.5%. Shares of Aston Martin jumped 11.6% after the luxury carmaker said it would enter into a strategic supply agreement with U.S. EV firm Lucid Group to make electric vehicles.

Cineworld Group dropped 34.4% after the cinema chain operator said it will file for administration as part of a proposed restructuring plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023