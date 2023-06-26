Left Menu

Fire breaks out at gas godown in Gujarat's Rajkot, dousing operation underway

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and operations are underway to control the fire.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:50 IST
Fire breaks out at gas godown in Gujarat's Rajkot, dousing operation underway
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a gas godown near Morbi Maliya Highway near Gala Village in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Monday afternoon, an official said. No casualties or injury to anyone was reported, they said.

Locals of the area noticed the flames and alerted fire department. Following information, a team of fire tenders and officials reached to the spot and started the operation.

"Fire tenders are present at the spot, and operations are underway to control the fire," they said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023