181 pc more cases registered against drug peddlers during Modi govt: Amit Shah on Int'l Day against Drug Abuse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday applauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other organisations for their relentless efforts in the fight against drugs on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Shah said that in the last few years, the MHA has revamped the entire strategy to realise the PM's vision of a 'Drug-Free India', and that the registration of cases against drug peddlers in the country rose by 181 per cent during the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics adopted by the Ministry of Home Affairs is showing successful results today. One of the main pillars of this policy is the "Whole of Government Approach" of the Modi government, in which the coordination of different departments makes the policy more effective, he said. In a video message, Amit Shah said, "On the occasion of the 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking', I congratulate all the organisations and people fighting against drugs. It is a matter of great pleasure that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is organizing 'Nasha Mukt Pakhwada' at the all-India level this time."

The Union Home Minister further said, "It is our resolve that we will not allow the narcotics trade in India, nor will we allow drugs to be routed to the world through India. In this campaign against drugs, all the major agencies of the country, especially the 'NCB,' are continuously fighting their war." To strengthen this campaign, the Ministry of Home Affairs established NCORD in 2019, and the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was formed in the police departments of every state; the first national conference of ANTF was held in April 2023 in Delhi, he said.

Amit Shah said that the campaign against drug misuse and side effects is being carried out on a war footing at the national level through appropriate forums. The effect of our comprehensive and coordinated fight against drugs is that where drugs worth Rs 768 crore only were seized in 2006-13, it has increased almost 30 times to Rs 768 crore in 2014-22.

"181 per cent more cases have been registered against drug peddlers in comparison to the earlier period. This shows the commitment of the Modi government towards a drug-free India," said Shah, while adding that they also launched a destruction campaign to prevent the re-use of seized drugs in June 2022; under this campaign, around 6 lakh kg of seized narcotics have been destroyed nationwide. The Union Home Minister also said that whether it is about destroying drug cultivation or spreading public awareness, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with all institutions and states, is making every possible effort for a "drug-free India", but this battle cannot be won without people's participation.

"On this occasion, I appeal to all my countrymen to keep themselves and their families away from drugs. Drugs not only make the young generation and society hollow but the money earned from their smuggling is used against the security of the country. I appeal to the people to take an active part in this war against its misuse and inform the security agencies about the drug-trade taking place around them," he said. Amit Shah also said that I am sure that with collective efforts, we all will be able to root out the problem of drugs and achieve our goal of a 'drugs-free India'. I congratulate the NCB again and other institutions for their contribution in working towards the resolution of the Modi government, and I hope that we will not rest unless we win this fight against drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)