Trailblazing Tech: Prachi Tembhekar's Journey in DevOps and Cloud Computing

Prachi Tembhekar, a DevOps Consultant at AWS, has been honored for her contributions to DevOps and advocacy for Women in tech. With a strong academic background and multiple AWS certifications, she has led significant projects and shared her expertise at major conferences, while also being an accomplished author.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:35 IST
New Delhi (India), June 17: Meet Prachi Tembhekar, an inspirational figure in the fields of DevOps and cloud computing, who is fervently dedicated to driving innovation and empowering the next generation of women in technology. She asserts, 'True success lies not just in achieving personal milestones, but in enabling others to reach theirs as well.'

Recently honored with the Young Achievers' Award by the Indian Achievers Forum, Prachi's contributions to DevOps and her advocacy for women in tech have been indispensable. She fortified her journey with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application from MIT Pune and a Master's degree in Information Systems from California State University, San Bernardino.

As a DevOps Consultant at Amazon Web Services (AWS), she leverages AWS Services to optimize software development and deployments. Her expertise, endorsed by three AWS certifications, has significantly resolved complex business challenges. Prachi is also a prolific speaker and author, sharing insights at major events and through her publications. Her leadership continues to inspire many in the tech community.

